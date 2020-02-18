Coach Stepp is more than a man who inspires his teams to break records; he is a role model who supports young men and women to think about how to persevere in life: on and off the track, in and out of school, and even in their lives after high school. To remove a leader like Jay Stepp from the Yucca Valley’s athletics team would be to impair students like me who need mentors, like Stepp, at their very impressionable age. Jay Stepp is more than a coach; he truly acts as a guardian for youths who aren’t always focused on life goals, because of the pressures and struggles that happen during high school. I know I would not be where I am today without head coach Jay Stepp, physically and definitely not mentally.
I have never known a man who cares so deeply, that they still make the effort to give pointers, even beyond collegiate years. This past year, head coach Jay Stepp went out of his way to take the time and help mentally prepare me for my first Washington, D.C. and NYC marathons. He was willing to coach me from across the country because he has integrity when it comes to always being there for his runners. I never took his class for health, but when it comes to physical fitness, Coach Stepp has the best track record I know of for lifelong learners who still keep in touch.
Even though I am disappointed on how I heard the board meeting went the other day, and the demotion of his earned title, I do believe that this shift in staffing can still be adjusted to allow the great legacy to still be properly delegated and handed down to continue what has been built within the cross country family, without severing the 27-year-long legacy that we past Trojans have all helped him build with pride.
We are a strong group of runners, who still honor the man who taught us how to go the distance on and off of race day. My request is that you support our legacy with these upcoming athletes. Let’s show them that almost three decades of consistency and commitment to the spirit of excellence merits respect and the right to choose your successor; let Head Coach Jay Stepp choose his next coach.
