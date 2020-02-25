My name is Isaiah Wilson and I am an alumni and a 2018 graduate from Yucca Valley High School, and I have been coached under Coach Stepp. I would like to address how I feel about the unfortunate outcome that my coach, Coach Stepp, has to endure by stepping down out of his successful 27 years coaching at Yucca Valley High School.
Coach Stepp is more than just a coach. He has not only lived up to his coaching name, but has surpassed that title. That title was not given, but earned because he is an authentic and genuine role model for athletes, and he has changed so many lives. He had definitely changed mine.
When I first arrived to Yucca Valley High School as a junior, I had no goals after graduation. I didn’t know what I was going to, what I was going to become. Yucca Valley High School was the third high school I attended and when I joined the track team that spring, Coach Stepp had already seen something in me that a lot of coaches hadn’t. It only takes a kindhearted coach to actually connect with their athletes and already figure how to help them. And that’s what Coach Stepp began doing.
After he had led me to my first ever 800-meters league championship and helped me qualify for CIF, he could tell that I was serious about running. After the season ended, he asked me, “Are you serious about track and about the 800m?” And I responded with, “Yes.” Coach then told me to join cross country my senior year and it would guarantee that I would improve my time in the 800m.
What I didn’t know at the time that making me join cross country would open up the doors that I needed to go to the next level. I ended up excelling in cross country, ending the season with second in league, a CIF finalist, and I finished 23rd in Southern California. And later that spring when track came around, I broke the school record for the 800m and for the 4xmile. I also was a alternate in the 800m at CIF finals.
Coach Stepp was right. I had coaches from universities left and right trying to recruit me, and Coach Stepp suggested that I should join AVID to help getting into college.
I am currently in my sophomore year at Mt. San Antonio Community College, and I have looks from Cal State Long Beach, Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State San Francisco and many more. I am now D1 bound, and it all would not have happened if it wasn’t for Coach Stepp.
My coach, Coach Stepp, doesn’t deserve to be treated this way. He has given so many opportunities to numerous athletes and has changed so many lives upon graduation from high school. He is a good man, a genuine coach who cares about his athletes, who would literally go out of his way and go above and beyond for his athletes. Coaching is something that he loves. He loves the sport. He loves to see his athletes succeed, and excel in life. He shouldn’t be just balled up and thrown away after so many years. Please help and help change this outcome. He has done so much for the Yucca Valley community. Thank you for you time.
Isaiah Wilson is the Yucca Valley High School record holder in the 800 meters.
