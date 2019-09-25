And we thought our toddler-tempered, toilet-time-tweeting, truth- trashing Trump couldn’t “sink” any lower. Behold! We now witness real collusion: asking a foreign leader to “dig up dirt” on political rival Joe Biden.
More proof (yet again) that Trump truly believes he is above the law and can do absolutely anything he pleases.
Predictably, most members of the increasingly putrid GOP (Grand Obstructionist Party) are in such rigid lockstep with Trump that it should be named the Trumpkiss Party.
With impeachment now a possibility, maybe the GOP will go the way of the Whig Party, or the strikingly similar Know Nothing Party.
Won’t be missed for an instant. Not by anyone with a semblance of functioning gray matter.
