It seems many people want to spend money upgrading our schools and as I’m out of school for hundreds of years, I thought it best to do some research to understand why. Wow, what a shock to read LA Times article Oct. 9, 2019, painfully pointing out that only 5 out of 10 California students are proficient in English and shockingly only 4 out of 10 in math. Is that miserable performance correctable with fresh paint and air conditioning? And that’s not the worst of it! Seems Governor Brown eliminated high school exit exams five years ago so everyone graduates, regardless of inability to read, write and compute; something about getting the graduation rate up so things look good, kind of like spending money so schools look good instead of spending money so kids can do good! I can’t support Measure C.
