Over time and generations, society has changed. People have more access to go places now rather than having a hometown carnival, but it’s something that we want to bring back for our citizens. I’m big on tradition. I’m big on doing stuff for the community and for the last 20 years, I’ve come to Pioneer Days.
The world has some craziness going on right now but for three days we’re going to celebrate our tradition and why we’re great. The casino and Band of Mission Indians, Kiwanis, Rotary, city staff and so many more... they all pitched in to have a community event. We did it together to see the smiles.
We got to be together, have some great food, get on the rides, play games and let the kids have fun in their own backyard. We didn’t have to travel to Knott’s Berry Farm and we didn’t have to travel down the hill in traffic.
We saw the people that make the city of Twentynine Palms great, the individuals, parents with their kids spending quality family time together at the park. I saw grandkids out there playing at Pioneer Days with their grandparents that grew up coming to Pioneer Days.
If you look where Twentynine Palms is now in 2019 and where it was in 1987, when the city was incorporated, we’ve come a long way. I wrote a letter inviting all the former mayors to come out and be a part of the parade to honor them. Some of the things they’ve done set us up for success now. I want to recognize them.
It’s a community event. It’s not an event to make money as far as revenue. If you didn’t want to get a wristband to get on the rides, you could just walk up and down and see the vendors and people laughing and having fun.
You got four days where the city provided local family time.
