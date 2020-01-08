The Friends of the 29 Palms Library would like to thank everyone who helped us meet our fundraising goals for the year. Proceeds from our book sales and other fundraisers have made it possible for us to pay for the summer reading program, cover a significant portion of the cost for a new child learning computer and put additional books on the shelves.
Those fundraisers take a lot of work from some very generous, dedicated and selfless people.
This year we would especially like to thank Kerry’s Kreations, Asisness, Eva Kinsman, Earl and Char Childs, Joe Rego, Virginia Sulick, Scott Clinkscales, Cathy Itnyre, Janet Peecy, Chris Fleischman, and Cane West.
If you haven’t been in the library for a while you should take a look. It is bright, comfortable and bursting with information. And, it’s all free with a library card.
Libraries aren’t just about books these days. They are idea incubators. Spend some time. Bring the kids. You’ll be amazed at what you find.
