This is a plea to all our desert neighbors to stop often and reach out to God for the sake of our United States of America.
At no time in most of our lives has our country had more need for healing. Pray that once again we can be “One nation, under God,” asking for his guidance and will be done.
Ask him to heal our people’s illnesses, our minds, souls and hearts.
Ask him for wisdom and a clear vision of his will for our leaders.
Pray he will heal everything that he sees needs healing and forgive us the gross injustices we are doing to each other.
This can be done anytime, anyplace.
If you seek a place of contemplation, peace and meditation know that Desert Christ Park is open for you, always free, every day with quiet spots to wander and sit for reflection and prayer.
God bless America.
