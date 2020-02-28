Thanks to Mr. Hunter for pointing out that our seniors are in danger of losing their homes due to property taxes. Morongo doesn’t need fancy aquatic/performing art centers — a homeless shelter would be more appropriate! When I was in grade school, we received a good education sans luxuries. Yes, we could actually read! Unfortunately, due in part to Common Core, the children now in school receive substandard education and many are now basically aliterate or even illiterate; Common Core does exactly what it was designed to do — stifle independent, analytical and creative reasoning. I have some knowledge of this fiasco, having been a writing consultant for university students both here and in Australia for a half century. Just one more tentacle to dumb down the population! I have worked with thousands of graduate students who were struggling with junior high writing skills, let alone college level skills.
And thanks to Mr. Jobe, who revealed the true state of affairs regarding previous school bond measures, as well the others who have written against Measure C. My humble habitat could do with some basic electric/plumbing repairs; central heating would be a luxury!
Careful, fellow citizens, of the duplicitous wording of bond measures, such as the previous gas tax measure; many thought they were voting against the tax, but the fraudulent wording fooled many. Witness the FP5 fraud: the letter sent to property owners, its short notice for response, the lack of computers or transportation for many seniors to oppose that unethical, illegal theft!
No on Measure C and the fraudulently titled state measure Proposition 13. I encounter many exhausted seniors in $1 stores, still forced to work! I have no intention of moving into my car! No on Measure C! Vote down FP5 as well! No more taxes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.