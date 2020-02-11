The county board of supervisors recently approved a donation of $85,000 from the Friends of the Yucca Valley Library. This money was approved to help pay for the renovation of the new library. This was made possible by the support of the community over the span of several years. We would like to thank the community for their support of our fundraisers and book sales. Without the continued support of our community, organizations like ours could not do our work.
We would like to thank Las Palmas, Steak ’N’ Shake, the Joshua Tree Sportsman’s Club and the Joshua Tree Sportettes for hosting fundraisers for us. We would also like to thank Smith’s Ranch drive-in, Burrtec Waste, Rainbow Stew and 2 Guys Pies for their donations of items to be used in our raffles at our fundraisers. Most of all, we would like to thank all of you who donated to us during these years.
We look forward to seeing you when we get moved into the new library.
Remember, this is your library and without your continued support, we could not do what we do.
