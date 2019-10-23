Ron Brault’s Guest Soapbox (“Communists and socialists are masters of deceit,” Oct. 17) is so full of unverified or unverifiable assertions it’s hard to know where to begin. It would be interesting to hear the Morongo Unified School District or Copper Mountain College weigh in on whether they are teaching the “…world is going to end in 12 years and (everyone) will be dead.”
Brault says, “It’s no longer the Democratic party of John F. Kennedy, but the party of Karl Marx. He says nothing about JFK being assassinated by a man who defected to communist Russia, supported communist Cuba and killed Kennedy with a mail-order center-fire military rifle. I guess it was all part of a plot by the communists to take over the Democratic Party.
Brault doesn’t get into it, but, let’s talk about Trump and the “so-called” Republican Party. First, Trump was a Democrat. Second, it’s not the Republican Party now. Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan would all repudiate Trump. It’s properly the Trumpite party and the elected and appointed “Republican” officials who support him are his lackeys and serve Trump, not the citizens of the USA.
