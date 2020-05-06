Mr. Young’s letter, published April 29, argues that Medicare for all is “a death sentence for the economy.” Let’s take a look.
He reports that MFA would cost $60 trillion, without mentioning the time span of costs, but does mention that Bernie Sanders estimates we’d pay “somewhere between $30 trillion and $40 trillion over 10 years.” In 2017, the U.S. spent about $3.5 trillion on health care, which averages to about $11,000 per person. Over 10 years that’s $35 trillion.
So we’re already paying that much!
The U.S. spends almost 15 percent of its gross domestic product on health care. Canada spends less than 11 percent. And 20 to 30 million of us have no health insurance at all.
Because of our system of private health insurance, we pay a whopping $2,497 per person per year in administrative costs, compared to $551 per person per year in Canada, according to an Annals of Internal Medicine study.
Medicare administrative costs are about 2 percent, while private insurers’ administrative costs are 12 to 18 percent, which include shareholder dividends, salaries, and the $12 million to $24 million yearly incomes for the CEOs of the top private insurers.
Mr. Young mentions health care quality. According to the American Public Health Association, the U.S. ranks at, or near, the bottom among 34 countries in life expectancy, bad birth outcomes, injuries and homicides, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV and AIDS.
Space doesn’t permit a look at the current COVID-19 crisis, except to point out that U.S. is number one in the world — in deaths from the virus.
Any prediction about what might happen if we adopt MFA is a distraction. Let’s address the problems we have.
