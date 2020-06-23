It’s been reported that Trump’s own National Security Advisor John Bolton in his book has said that Don begged Xi of China to help him win the next election. How? Through the voting machines? Money? Let’s see now, he asked Russia for help and got it and when that was revealed he called it a hoax. It was not a hoax! He will cheat and do just about anything to win in November, which causes me to wonder why. What is he so scared of? Jail?
My concern is not so much if he gets re-elected (it is), but even more because of the folks who still support him. Some of you will support him as he tries to blame Obama for everything under the sun, while the GOP blocked just about every bill that Obama tried to pass. And still with all of Don’s crimes against our nation, you will vote for him.
Let’s make no mistake, if Don is re-elected he, along with the GOP, will come after our Social Security and Medicare. Of this there should be no doubt.
As a veteran who served during the war against the communist states of North Vietnam, the Soviet Union and China, it burns my hide that this liar-in-chief would seek illegal help from our enemies, not counting the help he tried to get against a former vice president.
Of all things, the worst is those of you here who will still support this man who could care less about you. He’ll have an ego-boosting rally in Tulsa, folks won’t be wearing masks, as if the Divine will protect them, and if they get sick so what?
In my opinion other world leaders, as well as those close to him, see him as a fool who can be played; so they do.
I’m so tired of this corruption. Selling out favors to the highest bidder.
This country, that some of my friends died to protect, has become a place with thieves in government and big business making billions.
It sure seems that way, and if you still support this mess, then I say you’ve now become a part of the problem, not a part of the solution, and therefore I question your patriotism.
It’s time for some introspection; but you won’t. Your hatred is destroying us.
(2) comments
One begins to wonder if tRumps monied supporters end plan is just a program of "dead weight loss". Removal of the bottom rung of our society, and no longer productive members (retirees) being the dead weight. Dumb donald is just an ignorant little puppet being dangled about. tRump supporters are just puppets being played by a puppet.
The military has become a necessary overhead cost but disposable commodity, just like the working middle class.
Certainly something for thinking folks to ponder before election day.
I applaud Mr. Bost's straightforward and courageous letter of opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.