In no time better than now, it is most important to consecrate yourselves and your families, in your homes, in your country and in your world, during the week of May 25th (Memorial Day) to (Pentecost) May 31st.
On May 25th, we should start by honoring those of us who left this Earth fighting for our nation, our country, our world.
Lastly, on Sunday, May 31st, we should end the week in honor of the Holy Spirit. This time is when we speak through our hearts.
In no time better than this week will it be most important for us all in our homes, in our nation, in our country, in our world to honor the light that shines within us all and connects us to each to each other.
Together we must make a great noise to the heavens.
Though recently, many nearly have refuted the existence of a man called “Jesus.”
Know this, a man who was a messenger did exist. His name, however, probably was not “Jesus,” and he may not have existed during the time of the “Jesus.”
But because a Christ, a messenger of God, the words of God did exist. Do not stop saying your prayers. You can use the titles of “Christ,” “Messenger of God” or the “Words of God” as replacements in your prayers that formerly used “Jesus.”
It is the words of God to which I am so connected that inspired me to consecrate myself on April 3, and again today, May 22.
Now it is time for us all to consecrate ourselves and our families, our nation, our country, our world in truth and in spirit to cleanse away this pandemic.
