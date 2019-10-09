The board members of the Center For Healthy Generations want to thank those giving people in our community who helped enormously with the recent rubber ducky fundraiser.
Gary Daigneault of radio station 107.7-FM was a brilliant master of ceremonies. His quick wit and mastery of words made this event so much fun for everyone. Needing no direction, he commanded the microphone and auction festivities with brilliance, and we thank him for his many on-air mentions.
To our wonderful Hi-Desert Star, who sponsored our event with a generous donation and helped us with much needed publicity, we say, “Thank you.”
To firefighters from Station 41, Miss Yucca Valley and her court, the beautiful and accomplished dancers from Star Struck Dance Studio and every wonderful person who volunteered in any way, large or small, please accept our deep thanks.
The food was so good, themed to our Hawaiian evening. We thank Panda Express for that delicious meal and Sweet Light Creations for a yummy dessert.
Our center is a beacon of hope for people who enjoy the warmth and exercise of a saltwater pool and land activities matched to their skill level. What is astounding, is that our center is total volunteer — no one, including instructors and administrators, is paid. And, we have so much fun. Thank you again and a big “Mahalo” to all of you.
