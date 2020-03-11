I believe it might interest your readers to know where the white with blue trim truck and trailer rigs are going after turning north on Old Woman Springs Road.
I have counted as many as 12 trucks per hour, running 24/7.
I have seen a few carrots hanging on the rig that didn’t make it into the truck belly. This convey started in the spring of 1999 and now is running full time again.
Are there really that many carrots in our lower desert? Where are the carrots being processed and sold or used?
Don't forget onions and garlic. Plenty of those trucks also. Yes, California is a major grower of produce which includes plenty for export.
FYI: Simple search indicated all those carrots are heading to Grimway's facilities in Bakersfield, CA from the Imperial Valley area growers.
Trucks chug up the grade through Morongo Valley and CA 247 to avoid the scales in Banning. Same with hay haulers.
