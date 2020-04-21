I just came back from a celebration of life. It was the funeral of a young man who had so many friends and family that the large church was packed. He seemed to have everything going for him in his life and yet he ended it himself.
This reminded me of when I was 15 years old. I had run away from a stepmother who was so abusive and beat me so often that I couldn’t take it any more. One evening after a beating, I ran away from home in the dead of winter in just shirt sleeves. On my way to commit suicide, I passed a pay phone on a corner.
I don’t know what made me think to call an uncle that I hardly knew, hoping he would be home and would be able to help me. In the luck of the moment, he was home. He was playing cards with friends and he excused himself and came and picked me up. If he hadn’t done that, my next move would have been to jump off the Aksarben bridge, where people committed suicide in my town.
I went on to live the next 14 years of my life with things on the outside looking good such as good jobs, marriage, children, a home with nice furnishings and many friends.
However, I was hiding a lot of guilt, remorse and shame which brought me to the point of suicide again at the age of 29, but a miracle happened and instead of being dead, I came out of a drunken blackout with friends to help me.
I didn’t know what I was looking for in life. I do know that I was looking outside of myself in people, places and things, not knowing I would only find happiness within myself and in help from above.
My greatest hope in sharing my story is that it will prevent someone from committing suicide.
What I have learned in my experience is that everyone needs someone in their lives who they can talk to about anything. Someone who is not judgmental, but has good judgment.
The reality is we all have problems that will crop up in our lives and suicide is such a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The Hi-Desert Star first published this guest soapbox by William Swinnerton in 2009. He called to ask that we rerun it, knowing that people are going through difficult times right now.
Just so happens that I posted a comment from Yogananda onto "my story" on facebook saying that when we die we pass on with what we already have, i.e. problems, unhappiness, guilt, etc. and then are reborn again to solve it in our next life. So your story makes me happy that you chose to remain HERE to solve your problems in THIS life - Thank you.
