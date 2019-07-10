To those of my fellow Americans who continue to support President Trump, in spite of a very very long list of despicable personal behavior and disastrous policies both domestic and international, I ask you to consider the situation on our southern border.
As a result of changes in immigration policy instituted by the Trump administration, and for no other reason, there is a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions at the border with Mexico. Human beings including children are being held in conditions that are far worse than being imprisoned in the worst of American prisons. People are packed into standing-room-only chambers with no access to sufficient drinking water, no hot meals, no showers or medical care.
This should not be happening in the United States of America. Step back for a minute and imagine yourself or your children, your brother or sister, your niece or nephew in those conditions. The outrage should be immediate and overwhelming. If we let this stand we, as Americans, all of us are complicit in this inhumanity.
This man is a clear and present danger to this country. What does it take to wake people up who support this decadent and disgustingly vile man? He is terrifying the people the constitution protects. The prison camps at the border are cruel, degrading and inhuman: It it prohibited by International law. Outbreaks of diseases are rising with children. Warehousing and terrifying children like we Americans are doing is anti religion. It is heartbreaking. This dark period in our history will be studied for decades. The mentality of us as a people is in question. Where do you stand?
Build the WALL and these conditions wouldn't exist.
