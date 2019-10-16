The 2019 Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Health and Resource Fair held Saturday at Luckie Park was a huge success! The weather was perfect, and more than 300 folks availed themselves to the information provided by more than 40 vendors, took advantage of free health screenings, rolled up their sleeves and gave blood and enjoyed the kids’ zone. The event furthers the district’s mission of improving the health and wellness of Basin residents.
During the event, 21 units of blood were collected by LifeStream for the urgent need in our region and the American Red Cross signed up 15 new volunteers!
We wish to thank all of our partners without whom this event would not have been a success:
•The City of Twentynine Palms Parks and Recreation Department (Randy Councell and Christina Benton).
•The Marine Corps Communication Electronics School provided 22 Marines and sailors who worked hard assisting vendors and setting up and breaking down the event.
•The organizations that participated in the Kids’ Zone by hosting fun and interactive games that were enjoyed by so many of our families. Among them: Action 29!, Elite Cosmetology, FOE 4092 Ladies Auxiliary, Copper Mountain College’s Fighting Cacti, Troop 229 Boy Scouts and the Twentynine Palms Interact Club.
•The many local organizations around Twentynine Palms that donated gifts for our opportunity drawing.
•The Health and Resource Fair Committee, who worked tirelessly during months of planning. They do this twice a year — May in Yucca Valley and October in Twentynine Palms!
•The many district employees and volunteers who worked the event.
“Thank you” seems inadequate. But what is certain is the spirit of community partnership that was evident that day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.