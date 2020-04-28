Here we are, most people quarantined while brave, courageous individuals are facing first-hand the threat of this artistically beautiful, tiny COVID-19 wreaking havoc for its survival/growth!
Meanwhile, we have protesters proclaiming violation of our constitutional rights for assembly, religion and speech. Not so! We’ve just been redirected to the internet for the good of the whole.
How can one dismiss the enormity of how quickly devastation hits? Worldwide shutdown has reduced, not leveled, wave one, which has places unpeaked yet. What we learn/do will determine if wave two repeats 1918’s Spanish flu exponential spiking that surpassed the first wave. So to go en masse publicly without protection and social distancing seeps absolutely illogical/irresponsible to expose self/others to such risk.
Ever so many are working together to find ways for a return to some order of normalcy. This is a time to acknowledge our emotions, vent wisely, then curb them so that focus can be on logical reality and how to make opportunities for one’s growth/intellect/relationships/creativity/adaptability to change (which never stops).
The crossroads for humanity/environment are here. Do we take the road to change locally/nationally/globally our ways of consumerism/economic basis/planet polluting? Or do we continue business as usual of destructive behaviors which continue to threaten all life on the only planet we have?
Regretfully it appears that the current path humankind is taking is the path to destruction. Like this virus, humankind will run it's course in due time, and evolution will adapt with new species for good or ill.
Below is a link to an excellent Covid19 infection rate/deaths and data. It's interactive for column sort as well. Just toggle the headers/columns or hit the hyper link for individual country breakdown.
www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
Here's hoping that the "Oxford Vaccine" completes trails with full success.
