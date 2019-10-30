Regarding “Look at all Trump has done,” published Oct. 24:
This letter is data manipulation. Twenty gifts from Trump are listed. Ten of these gifts are improvements in employment. As stated before, employment has been improving at the same, steady rate since spring of 2009.
Thus President Obama is responsible for seven years of improvement and Trump three years.
There is no indication of what Trump did to cause improvement. The best that can be said is that Trump did nothing to slow it.
Nine gifts are just subsets of the first. It’s as though we said, “Wow, Trump gave us a beach! Now, let’s count the grains of sand on the beach and give him a separate credit for each one.”
Next the writer points out three improvements in the economy. These improvements are results of the growing employment and are just giving Trump credit for more of the grains of sand on the same beach.
Then we have a new beach — energy. (The improvement in energy comes from fracking — which was happening before President Obama.) So, we have energy improvement and four subsets which the writer counts separately.
Of 20 items listed, only four are distinct and there is no showing that Trump can take credit for two of them.
He can take credit for the increase in military funding and for getting NATO allies to meet their obligations. On the last point, I agree with Trump. Most NATO partners haven’t met their quota for defense expenditures.
Interestingly, the biggest cheater is Germany and they have had the best economic performance of European NATO members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.