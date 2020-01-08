The problem is not hard to fix. Changing the mind set of some policy makers will be more difficult than fixing the problem.
The overwhelming percentage of homelessness is caused by drug or alcohol addiction. First change a few laws, make it illegal to live on the streets.
Next is mandatory mental health and drug rehab, if necessary, when you are arrested for living on the street.
Shelter and food should be given to all. Shelter in big warehousing or even in tent camps is better than living in a box. This is temporary. We can’t afford to house them in other housing, nor can we keep watch on them. Mandatory work for those able is next, picking up trash, cleaning our parks, whatever, the idea is work.
Soon those who must work will get jobs and get paid for them.
Teaching them skills at night instead of TV or games will help those who need skills.
Funny how the same people who scream about the illegals and their kids, who mostly appreciate the shelter we give them, forget about the homeless children who would love the food and school they would now receive. Homelessness will require tough actions to fix.
These ideas are a few that would radically change the numbers in just a few years, but I know we will continue a never-ending, unsuccessful spending of our tax dollars first.
I know many will say this is heartless and cruel. I wonder what the status quo that exists now is?
I find the above letter quite entertaining. I assume that it was supposed to be a parody from the perspective of an alternate universe in a distant galaxy, far, far away from reality.
Meanwhile back on planet Earth-in a little town of San Bernardino County big plans continue with new swimming pools, water rate increases, a library move, and for certain other projects and plans that will certainly be part of the endless vortex of fiscal folly.
Those that live in unincorporated towns and areas close to the gravitational pull of this fiscal black hole disaster also feel the affects. A barely legal "fire tax", closures of fire stations, increased costs of taxable sales items, more traffic lights to burn time and gasoline while driving through the current blight.
On the larger front. The nation's highest gasoline taxes to fund larger sized potholes, more traffic lights, and barriers both big and small to lengthen travel to and fro, and a 80+ billion dollar bull manure train to Cowchilla.
Let's not forget "income inequality" and "offshoring" of corporate gain. A "double Dutch sandwich" isn't and restaurant sandwich offering that most can enjoy. If your sandwich makes you sick, the resulting medical bills should finish a person or family for good if they are (more than likely) underinsured/uninsured.
One last note:. Those dogs and cats that are lounging around doing absolutely nothing of merit in the 7 million dollar hotel recently built by the SBD County should also be required to engage in gainful employment. I know that making them work sounds cruel.... but it's better than a cardboard box.
