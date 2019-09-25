In these times, where we have watched all the power plays made by Republicans across the country visa vie gerrymandering, voter suppression and outright corrupt practice to subvert our democracy, I personally witnessed the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors pull off this Brown Act violation in full public view. Not only was the blatant cover-up of the predetermined outcome of Dawn Rowe’s appointment disgusting, it was dispiriting. Like I said, I was at the public hearing when the appointment was made and it was a public display of contempt for the process and the will of the people.
So, here we are in our outback county and I had no hope that this corruption would ever be noticed, much less addressed. Apparently there are righteous warriors behind the scenes that took this fight to the courts and on to the governor’s desk. The courts and Governor Newsom have acted with appropriate and swift measure to right this wrong. This is a bright spot where, in our country, a shrinking minority of old-line power structures are grasping at any means to hold on to power.
Partially because sweeping corruption at the national and presidential levels, a certain amount of normalization of corruption is taking hold in our state and local politics. Corruption is not normal!
Thank you to all, who, behind the scenes, continue to stand up for our democracy!
