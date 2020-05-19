Just a shout out of gratitude to a neighbor helping out this “high-risk” disabled vet. She has a hubby, three kids, a job, a house and a “Stubby” lil’ dog to manage, and yet has found the time to keep me in supplies during this time of lockdown. Gratitude, L.G. You are a true YV hero.
Thank you.
