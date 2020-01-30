My father was a World War II Navy vet and myself and my brother are both Vietnam Navy vets. After 4 years I got out in December of 1971 and went back home and re-entered college.
I also got a job at the nearby Air Force Base while continuing my education. I worked the graveyard shift and some of my co-workers were big Nixon fans. We argued.
There was a good Mexican restaurant in the city where I’d sometimes go to on my day off and there I found the newspaper “LA Free Press.” Here they told stories about Nixon and the guys that got caught breaking into the Democratic Party’s head quarters at the Watergate Hotel that most news media did not, nor would not report on.
These stories I told to my co-workers but they laughed at me. After a while I just kept quiet. Then the big story broke about Nixon’s involvement and before long Nixon resigned. They kept asking how did I know all of this before hand?
Here we are with another Republican President in hot water over his and his minions’ actions.
With Nixon I listened with my heart to ascertain the truth, and now with Don I’ve done the same. My quiet inner voice tells me that Don is a con-man, plain and simple. He plays on people’s minds sort of like a Svengali...a magician. He sizes someone up and starts thinking how he can get one over on them; us.
Nixon was clever, devious and smart, Don is clever but in a diabolical way.
Take our Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch where it was reported to Don by Rudi that she was a problem, so not only did Don fire her but he tried to destroy her.
He’ll try to destroy you if he perceives that you are against him.
We are heading into some dangerous times. Don emulates his idol, Putin, a dictator; is this his ultimate plan? I saw through Nixon’s BS and I’ve now seen through Don’s con. I hope you can too.
P.S. Impeachment lasts forever.
