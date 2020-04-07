Well now we are in a fine mess — needing medicines and medical supplies from other countries.
I have seen 92 years of watching our leaders leading us into this situation. If we had the factories making our needs — but we closed them and we could only buy from other countries.
Our clothes, medicines — if we had made it easier for companies to stay here — but we put so many laws and permits on them, they had to move to Japan, Korea, India, etc., and we sure helped their economy, but we could sure use some of those now for our medical needs, etc.
Just another thought — we could put some of the homeless to work — but first we need to get rid of the drugs in our country. (Russia is waiting.) God bless and know we are strong and make some tough decisions/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.