It is my understanding the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has opened up short-term rentals in our Basin. My concern is great because the virus is still active, still increasing and, in other places, visitors have brought the virus with them.
Has anyone the county supervisors know died of this virus? Has anyone the supervisors know died alone (from other conditions) because visitors are not permitted? Is anyone in the supervisors’ family or close friends “at risk” because of underlying conditions: diabetes, cancer, lupus, asthma, etc.? Do the supervisors have anyone in a long-term facility?
Masks are now voluntary?!
Do the landlords of these “short-term” rentals live here?
Do the supervisors live in our beautiful Basin? Do they have any idea the number of lives being put at risk?
Their self-righteous, self-centered decision, and all others who agreed with them, disgust me.
Yes, I always vote; and yes, I am not intimidated to keep from speaking out.
What is the value of even one human life to any of the supervisors? The answer is obvious to me and will be to others.
One of the supervisors is local, but she's no better than the others. The County is putting the economy ahead of human life.
Che,
I watch you comments all the time, I believe you have any republican derangement syndrome. I personally don't think we should have tourists coming here yet. but we really need our business open. Had it ever occurred to you that The supervisors aren't in charge of the Fed gov? maybe you should send your hate to David Smith for opening the park? or for not closing the Park for a month after this pandemic started. He has decided to not charge a fee, so as not to subject his employees to the tourists, but doesn't care about the community. But I really think that you think every republican is wrong no matter what.
