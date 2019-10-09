Regarding “Love our country like President Trump” by Mark Vikdal, published Oct. 3:
Mr. Vikdal’s final paragraph about Trump was so incorrect that it would take too much space to correct every item. So, I’ll just comment on one. Unemployment has decreased at a constant rate since spring of 2009. In other words, seven of the 10 years of steady improvement were under President Obama and three under Trump. The best that can be said about Trump is that he didn’t interrupt the progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.