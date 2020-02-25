Outside the fact that taxpayers are broke from so many taxes and bonds on their property tax bill, the biggest problem the school district has, they do not manage money!
Why don’t they save money every year and budget money to pay for “deferred” maintenance? They have a maintenance staff working 12 months in the year making necessary repairs. Why are they not managing their money better? This really makes no sense to me!
They want to add expensive security door locks. Why do they need a system controlled at the main office in Twentynine Palms? Why can’t each school office handle their own system? We are a small school district. We do not have any money to get the “best” locking system available. I want the very best of everything too but my wallet tells me to be frugal and get what I can afford. The school district needs to think this way too and not seek the best of everything!
Measure C does not include a list of projects but the school district has control to decide which projects will be completed and which will not. Why can’t they make promises to complete certain projects and commit to them? The Long Term Facilities Master Plan is a list of projects to complete over the next 10 years. No priorities are assigned yet they call these “shovel ready”?!
The school district needs to be transparent about sharing information. Have you ever looked for their financials or audits? We care about the children in this community but it is important to take the emotion out of the decision making process and look strictly at the facts!
Put an end to all the confusion. Vote not on Measure C!
