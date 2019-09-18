We don’t know yet whether there will be a war with Iran over the drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian refinery. “Intelligence” says there is evidence the drones were launched from Iran soil. Show us the proof.
We all remember what we were told about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, which we went to war over without such proof. After that war we learned we had been lied to; Saddam had no WMDs.
And now we shouldn’t be lied to again over the drone attacks. The government must release actual proof that the attack came from Iran.
On a more pressing issue, we hear that our president wants to nullify California’s carbon emission rules for vehicles, which are more strict than federal standards.
President Trump appears to be bowing to the big money car manufacturers despite a study by a United Nations agency that warns that we need to make drastic changes in carbon emissions by 2030 in order to reverse global warming (search IPCC report online). Of course we know that President Trump doesn’t believe in climate change.
But he believes in donations to his election campaign. He received $30 million from the NRA, and we know where he stands on gun control. How many millions will he get from car manufacturers by revoking California’s standards?
Washington runs on greed and is corrupted by donations from lobbyists.
Isn’t it finally time to curb the influence of lobbyists over Washington and our future?
