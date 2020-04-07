Most of you are familiar with me in my role as executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust. Today I am reaching out to you in my background as a wildlife biologist with an urgent concern I hope you will share with me: We must work together to provide increased protections to mountain lion populations in the desert and the Southern and Central Coast areas of California. Together they comprise an ecologically significant unit which is imperiled. They are in dire need of your assistance, and there is an unprecedented opportunity to change their fate.
Let me share with you why this opportunity for protection has arrived. Thanks to tremendous work by two fellow conservation organizations, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Mountain Lion Foundation, the California Fish and Game Commission has agreed to review a petition to list these populations of mountain lions as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act. This would be a very important step in providing for their survival and recovery.
This top predator is an “ecosystem engineer”; even the leaving of a deer carcass upon which multiple species feed generates an interconnectedness responsible for rich biodiversity within the forest, the grasslands and the desert.
Protection for mountain lions in California is limited to a prohibition on hunting. However, this prohibition does not begin to offset the many threats to this species including: habitat fragmentation and loss, rodenticide poisoning, road kills, sanctioned depredation permits and inbreeding depression as a result of isolation, and dangerously undersized populations.
On April 16 the California Fish and Game Commission will vote on whether to adopt the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s recommendation to grant Southern California and Central Coast mountain lions “candidate status” under the ESA. A favorable vote would then trigger a year-long review to determine if these mountain lions should be formally protected under the act. The act’s full protections would apply during the year-long candidacy period.
As an organization dedicated to the preservation of wildlife corridors to keep our important wildland areas connected and to maintain healthy wildlife populations, the MDLT strongly supports this ECU of mountain lions being granted candidate status.
To date, the California Fish and Game Commission has received over 4,500 emails from the public submitted in support of listing the mountain lion on the ESA list with only one letter in opposition. I urge you to join this large and unified voice by adding your support. Find out how you can help, visit our blog post https://tinyurl.com/uj6rfch.
Act now!
For timely consideration of your voice, submit your comments by April 10, so they may be reviewed by the commission members prior to their meeting
I gratefully appreciate your voice on an issue I have dedicated decades of my career working on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.