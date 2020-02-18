Morongo Unified School District put another bond on the ballot but nothing has changed since their last bond was voted down. They took the failed bond and brought it back again!
Most taxpayers are retired, elderly or disabled and live on limited or fixed incomes! We are still paying for the Measure O school bond on our tax bill. Why doesn’t the district sell off their vacant land; put the money into repairs and maintenance? If you are short on funds, you cut back; you sell off your property and make plans to grow again if you manage your business properly!
Did anyone review the Measure O bond final audit? They only completed 62 percent of the projects because they diverted $21 million to build a new JT elementary school because the other school was near an earthquake fault. Does anyone see the logic in spending $21 million to move the facility two miles from the other school/earthquake fault?!
The big picture, they used money approved by the voters and budgeted for other schools at their discretion. Guess what? Measure C bond says they can prioritize the projects and spending of the bond money at their discretion. So are they going to build a performing arts center over doing the repairs? They can if they want to.
There is simply no accountability with the school district. They are not able to think outside of the “bond” box. They claim there is no money at the end of the year, why? Simple! They are putting all their money in salaries and benefits. That’s a “poor excuse” for not planning better! Stick a fork in us we are done!
Voting “no” on Measure C!
