Up until the Chinese coronavirus reared its ugly head, the U.S. economy,was the best it had been in decades. From massive job growth, drops in unemployment, record-breakingly good markets, and more money in the pockets of citizens instead of the government, and more, the future of the United States of America was looking bright. Some may argue Obama helped lay the groundwork for recovery. It’s true: rock bottom is a great place to start, with nowhere to go but up.
Enter COVID-19.
China lied about it, telling us there was no animal to human transmission, and the mainstream media downplayed it from the start, telling us it’s no worse than the flu. Now relations with China are rocky at best, and every day has proof positive on why we should never again trust the media. (No, he didn’t tell people to drink bleach or fish cleaner. Stop lying to us!)
Luckily for us we have the best president we’ve ever had in more than two decades. He took decisive action in January and halted all unnecessary travel from China, set up his Coronavirus task force, and did what he could with the supplies the previous administration didn’t refill.
My advice to Americans, turn off Fox or CNN, and vote out the politicians who withheld aid to Americans to fund their special interests instead. Here’s to an inevitable four more years of Trump and Making America Great Again.
EDITOR’S NOTE — This letter was edited to remove a racially insensitive term.
