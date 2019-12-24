Merry Christmas and happy new year to all the gentlemen who are employed by Sukut construction company who put in new pipes for the sewer project.
As I travel the roads of Yucca Valley, I stop and talk to the gentlemen working. I was amazed that all had the same character. They were honest, decent men who loved the company they work for and loved their jobs and were very enthusiastic and focused on what they were doing.
I talked to another person who had talked to them on the road and he said the same thing: pleasant men, many friendly. He was in awe.
They have informational and educational answers to the questions I ask.
They should be praised and honored for the decent people they are and the company they work for. An excellent and meticulous job they did installing pipes and the roads they put in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.