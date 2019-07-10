Joshua Tree National Park is being threatened by a developer who plans to build a town of 25,000 people on its south edge.
The project is called Paradise Valley and it is being considered by the Riverside County Planning Commission.
This project will bring light pollution, air pollution and quality of life destruction, and will threaten the wildlife and the scenic beauty of the park.
It is outrageous that this huge development, which lies within a designated conservation area, is being considered at all.
Joshua Tree National Park is not only a national treasure that belongs to each American, it also brings 2.9 million visitors per year to the area. These visitors spent more than $137 million in local communities in 2017 and supported 1,789 local jobs.
Visitors come to experience the dark night skies and feeling of wilderness.
Already light and air pollution are affecting the park. The park’s own website states that air quality is poor in the summer. Can you imagine the horrible effects from 25,000 more people living right on the edge of the park?
This development will affect all of us who live in the area — residents, business owners and employees of businesses that serve tourists.
If you care about Joshua Tree National Park, and your quality of life, please email or write to the Riverside County Planning Commission.
The commission will meet to consider this atrocious development on Aug. 21. Public comments are welcomed and needed.
You can email them to esarabia@rivco.org or send regular mail to: Riverside County Planning Commission, County Administrative Center, 4080 Lemon St., Riverside, CA 92501.
Thanks Nancie for the email. Riverside will listen if we care.
They will call it Paradise Valley...LOL's. Every other place around here they call Paradise is a sh*thole.
