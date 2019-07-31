The idea I would offer at the idea-generating (workshop) phase of planning the aquatics and recreation center has nothing to do with the pool or the features in a recreation center.
I envision an overall design concept of a “Yucca Valley Community Recreation Center,” one that would elevate Yucca Valley’s very ho-hum image to that of a town committed to improving the quality of life for all who live here.
It should be an imaginative design with an impressive visual impact on even casual passersby. It could serve as an exemplar of enlightened municipal vision. A design element like the Sundial bridge in Redding which is purely functional and visually elegant and memorable.
Other cities and towns are remembered for inspired symbols representative of the civic pride each town’s administration wanted to convey to all — residents and visitors.
Who knows? The kind of design feature I wish for could enhance Yucca Valley’s image as a place to buy or build a home and raise children.
