CoronaHysteria continues to propagate unfettered on a daily basis to the point of qualifying to be a comedy sitcom, but this comedy is far from being funny and more tragic than anything our world has ever been faced with.
First of all, in evaluating all the medical lies and misinformation being spread, the most qualifying lie would have to be that “COVID-19 is a once-in-a-century pandemic.” More properly it should be that “COVID-19 is a once-in-a-century deception.”
Whoever is responsible for the “once-in-a-century pandemic” lie should be subject to the most severe public punishment for perjury, because as of today 2 million persons in a world population of 8 billion are “infected.” This means that COVID-19 has an infection rate of far less than 0.02 percent. But in order to obtain that very important under 0.02 percent statistic, one has to actually “do the math” themselves (2 million out of 8 million equals 0.0002 times 100 equals 0.02 percent — not so difficult). This percentage number is a number no one mentions either on the internet or on media-terrorist news broadcasts. On top of that, only 20 percent of infected persons have symptoms or have severe enough symptoms to warrant “feeling ill with the flu.” No one mentions any of these important statistics. This would lead the reasonable person to question what has become of global human sensibility and overall mental health.
Looking at the whole picture, which is now obstructed by the forest, trees and leaves … we have the media-terrorists leading the way — while enjoying unprecedented profits from the stay-at-home crowds’ glued to their TV sets. Media-terrorists are standing in a position of feeding intellectually-starving public and governmental persons with continual doses of “germaphobia.”
EDITOR’S NOTE — This letter was edited to fall within the 300-word limit.
(1) comment
Here's some math: world population (2018) 7,594,000,000 times 50 percent {.50} infection rate times 4 percent {.04} equals 151,880,000 deaths. Of course my math exercise is just from my observations, and is probably off target considering what will ultimately happen to third world countries with lack of sanitation and medical facilities. Evidently famine will be the next issue.
In the mean time, rather than go off tangents:. Support your neighbors from distance. Respect each other. And remember ALL of those front line workers that are helping each and everyone through this.
