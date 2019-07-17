The Associated Press reported that President Trump’s company said Wednesday (July 10) it has canceled a golf tournament with strippers serving as caddies that was to be held at Trump’s golf resort near Miami.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports the Trump organization issued a statement saying the event would no longer take place because a children’s charity that was to benefit from it had pulled out.
Then the Trump company denied the stripper-caddy event was to benefit children.
Lies surround this presidency like groupies follow rock stars.
Does anyone see anything wrong with sponsoring a children’s fundraiser with strip girls from a strip club all over the green?
ABC also reports, “The tournament offered golfers a choice of dancers to be their caddy girl.”
Is there any morality left with the Trump name when dealing with children? Thousands of children imprisoned at the border have committed no crimes. It is legal to seek asylum at the U.S. border. But it’s not OK to seize children at the border and impound the very young and the youth in chain-link cages, denying them human sanitation, health items and bedding.
The whole world is watching the conditions that falls short of common decency and violate international standards. What country impounds children and abuses them on a massive scale? What kind of people have we become to allow our leaders to do this?
Come on Branson! Last week you were concerned about the "TWENTY EIGHT CALENDAR GIRLS". This week you are worried about exotic dancers wanting to contribute to the local community and host a charity event. Does this mean you will not support our President in our fight against illegal aliens? Those working girls are doing their part in Making America Great Again!
Of course he would wanted strippers in association with small children . HE thinks Jeffrey Epstein is a great guy! He and his buddies entire lives revolve around his little *hands*
