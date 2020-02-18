I’m the mother of a junior at YVHS.
My family and I have been very upset the last few weeks to hear what is happening to the track program. I can’t fathom a reason why a head coach should not be in charge of choosing their assistant coach. Coach Stepp has built a successful running program for the last 27 years.
… Coach Stepp has been an amazing coach and mentor to my son and my husband when he ran for him 20 years ago, instilling in them dedication and hard work. He is the one of the only reasons we have stayed in Yucca Valley and had our son go to school here. And the only reasons my son enjoys going to school every day — to be able to hit that afternoon running practice, because there is practice every day except Sundays. My son has been able to keep his grades up to run and has done better this year than he ever has in school.
To see the stress this situation has put on Coach Steep and the kids running for him during cross country season was very hard. It should not have to carry on into track season and the kids should not be put in the situation to pick a side or have to deal with an assistant coach who will not listen or abide by the rules of the head coach. Because then what are we teaching our children? If you don’t want to follow the rules complain higher up?
I urge the school, district and school board to listen to the community outcry and take action in this matter not only for our kids but for Coach Stepp. This is not how this coach’s legacy should be ending.
