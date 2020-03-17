Over hill, over dale, as I ran the dusty trails, Coach Stepp was there with sunflower seeds and beverage in hand to root the cross country runners along. Running for coach was a Godsend. I found a place to belong during those awkward high school years and running pushed me to my limits both physically and mentally. I still see beautiful images the high desert from the many miles of training I completed at dawn and dusk with the team and on my own.
Coach was also my high school health teacher. I will always admire his tenacity in recreating a new life for himself as an educator when a diving accident affected his mobility.
Thank you, Coach, for all the hard times, good times, and corn flake awards. I can never look at a box of Corn Flakes the same.
