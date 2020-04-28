Your article “Joshua trees recommended for threatened species listing” mentions a past Yucca Valley planning commissioner and building contractor/developer, Tim Humpreville, saying he was arguing the Joshua tree from going on the “threatened species list.” So he said in the article the listing would likely lead stop several large businesses from coming into the Basin.
Isn’t that what Orange County is for? How did this conflict of interest get involved in the planning commission?
I hope like many of us he fails at this mission and never given a chance of conflict of interest authority. Take your development where they want it. How shameful and greedy is that?
We can have growth AND protect the Joshua Tree. You "go back to LA" (or in this case Orange County!) people need to take a knee.
Honestly I'm surprised it's taken this long for a crazy person to write in. I am not against growth but we do not need BIG business here for one reason it makes no sense Environmentally and second no sense Logistically. Im not Colin Kaepernick and wont take a knee for respossible respect for our area or or Nation.
