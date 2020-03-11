Shame on the Morongo Unified School District for doing Measure C.
I now have a very large dislike like for the board members that tried to jam this measure down our throats.
I have to guess and say that “yes on Measure C” must have spent $50,000? Measure C goes down in flames. You couldn’t even get 40 percent of the vote.
The people are mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore. In my opinion every single board member that supported Measure C should be recalled.
The voters that supported “no on Measure C” spent about $12. The taxpayers are telling the public agencies “STOP” with all the bonds and increases on our property tax. No more taxes!
(1) comment
MUSD and it's appointed select committee simply did not make their case. The select committee was overzealous and ran right over homeowners in an uncaring and insensitive manner. They were haughty
and demanding and certainly appeared to be self-righteous. They were completely out of touch concerning homeowners and their struggles -- and the economic hardships student deal with at home. Surprisingly, Proposition 13 failed. The other thing, swept under the rug, was using Indian casino money to educate homeowners to vote for measure C. Please everyone, let's keep Casino money out of local politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.