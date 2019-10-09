Oh my gosh! When are the Democrats going to stop this crap and get to real work? For three years now, all they have done is bully him and try to impeach this president, even before he took office. They have nothing on him and will find nothing.
I want my taxes paying them to be used productively.
President Trump deserves a medal and recognition for serving his country under the ridiculous stress he has had to work with.
Regardless of all the Trump haters, I believe he has done a wonderful job.
The liberal Democrats have made the United States a laughing stock. All of their racist, hateful and lying ways have divided our wonderful country and they try to make it look like it is Trump’s fault.
All mainstream media is controlled by the liberal Democrats and they make sure that nothing positive is said about Trump.
When Obama was in office, they made sure nothing negative was said by the news media, even though Obama was tearing our country down. He was sneaky and a liar and gave billions to our enemies.
Remember, March 2012, he told the outgoing Russian president that he will have “more flexibility” to deal with contentious issues like missile defense after the U.S. presidential election (which was still eight months away). How did he know he would be re-elected? That has always puzzled me because with all the people I know, not one of them voted for him.
The other big lie everyone should remember is Benghazi. He blamed the attack on our consulate on a video that made Muslims angry and they protested. Several people were killed and the embassy was destroyed. He and Hillary Clinton were aware of what was going on and continued to lie to the people that this was over a stupid video. They did that because they did not want to hurt his chances of re-election. This happened in September of 2012 (two months before election).
Was there any big deal made of this? No way because the media wanted him to win again. Why? Because he was so liberal and giving so many entitlements but, in the meantime, taking away our freedoms.
I have lived through many presidents and Obama was by far the worst for our country.
The Republicans did not speak up as they should have because they were immediately called racist.
(3) comments
Well golly gee whiz. Do they issue medals for ingnorence above the call of duty? Emperor tRump hath not accomplished anything worthwhile except to boost the ratings of "Farce and Friends" on the Faux channel.
For me to continue listing the negatives is pointless and redundant.
Lock him up!
It's good to see people share their views and that the Hi-Desert star allows this. To the letter writer, why is it a clear majority of Americans on both sides want to impeach this monster?
Mr Landers, you speak the truth so be prepared for the left wing radical communists to trash your honesty
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.