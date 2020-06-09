Good evening fellow graduates, parents, staff, faculty and listeners. I’m Annie Hilderbrand, the class of 2020’s ASB president. I’d like to start off by recognizing the class of 2020 for all their accomplishments throughout our senior year.
First and foremost, our senior boys led the Trojan football team to reclaim the bell from Twentynine Palms after 14 years. That alone made our year memorable. In addition, our other sports teams thrived in league play and CIF competition.
Our clubs grew in size and became known for being inclusive and fun environments, while the music department remained a powerhouse at competitions and concerts. Students continually challenged themselves with AP courses and dual enrollment classes to vie for the top-10 spots as well as prepare for college. We’ve all worked so hard to get ourselves ready for the next chapter of life.
These achievements should be celebrated even more so due to the resilience that the class of 2020 has shown while overcoming adversity. Every previous generation has had a battle to fight. For my parents it was the Gulf War and tensions with the Middle East. For my grandparents, it was the Vietnam War. For my great-grandparents it was the Great Depression and World War II. Facing these challenges as young adults has a tremendous impact on who we become. For the class of 2020, our chapter in history books will be extensive. We’ve faced unprecedented school closures and societal shutdowns, which has required us to step up and become more self-motivated learners. We’ve learned about the importance of standing up and fighting for equality for all people, regardless of gender, race or sexuality. The lessons we’ve learned during our time at Yucca Valley High School are just the beginning of our growth and the start of many learning opportunities that we will encounter during our lifetimes.
None of us students could have gotten through our four years at YVHS without the love and support of our family and friends. I know I couldn’t have gotten through without the guidance and help of my parents and siblings. The teachers and staff also deserve a huge thank you for putting up with all of our drama, attitudes, and procrastinated assignments. I’m sure every student has those couple of close mentors who have had an even more significant impact on their high school experience.
Monsieur Frakes greatly changed the way I view the world around me. He touched the lives of many students throughout his decades teaching at YVHS. He will live on in the hearts and minds of his students. I personally would also like to acknowledge Mrs. Hunter for always keeping me sane and fed. I couldn’t have faced 2020 without your glowing personality. I also want to thank z107.7 for supporting and celebrating the Class of 2020.
I hope each and every student has grown from their experiences at YVHS and our community can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will accomplish in your lives. After a long night of listening and preparing to graduate, it is now time to take the next step towards our future. Turning our tassels signifies that we are graduates of YVHS and are ready to move forward in our life endeavors. Please stand with me and turn your tassels from the right side to the left.
Congratulations, class of 2020!
