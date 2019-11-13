As you may know, Paul Cook is retiring from Congress, so next year we’ll be electing a new representative here in District 8.
Today I attended a meet-and-greet with Democratic candidate Chris Bubser here in Yucca Valley, and came away quite impressed. She’s very nice, has a lot of energy and describes herself as a “fact-based problem solver.” She understands that her job will be to serve the people in our district, not partisan interests or big corporate donors.
She has an engineering degree, so understands that climate change is real.
One of her main priorities is making health care more accessible and affordable.
She also understands that we need more jobs in our district.
Please have a look at her website, and please, please vote in the primary on March 3.
This is critical, because California’s “top-two” primary system means that we could be stuck with two poor choices in the general election.
