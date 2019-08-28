I love the ideas of the Messiah, Jesus, the Gaia and even Ancient Aliens, etc.
All I can say is that any of them would be immediately welcome because we have a world led by people who are only concerned about how they can establish authoritarian rule in order to make more money and protect it; even with nuclear devices (that’s sensible?). The rest of us are just collateral damage.
Sorry, kids, we completely failed you through our seemingly innocent gullibility.
So, hurry up any of you external saviors. We need you because we seem to be incapable doing the job to protect ourselves.
PS: I am surely not referring to Donald Trump as a “chosen one.
