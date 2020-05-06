We hear you. For the entrepreneurs and small business owners in our community, particularly those we work with day in and day out, we wanted you to be aware that we hear and understand your frustration with the uncertainty that you are dealing with. Many of the team members at the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship are themselves business owners, so the uncertainty and challenges hit close to home. Several of us have had to close businesses or put them on hold. This is an unprecedented time for business. This is not business as usual.
The government is here and they want to help. In the face of the last recession, such support was never there. Not this time. It speaks volumes that our government is placing such a high priority on assisting small businesses.
Unfortunately, the Small Business Administration programs were promoted as if they were ready to go. They were not. SBA programs have never had to deal with the scope of such a pervasive national disaster. The SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program is being launched in real time with no time for testing or fine-tuning. Setting up new procedures takes time.
SBA is delivering in a big way, overall. There has been outstanding progress reaching and helping businesses; more every day. In California, the SBA and participating lenders processed nearly 113,000 PPP loans, a total of $33.4 billion, in just two weeks; more loans than in the previous 14 years!
What can you do? Stay persistent and keep communicating with your lender if you are applying for any of these programs. Do whatever it takes to gain access to the resources your business needs. One small business owner in Los Angeles avoided big lenders and sought out a small community lender in North Carolina. Reach out to your peers and programs like ours for support. There is help for business owners through SBA-supported programs like the Women’s Business Center and Small Business Development Center. Counseling and webinars are tools you can use to navigate these difficult times.
Don’t forget, right now you are the most important asset for your business! The starting point for navigating the challenges is your resolve to survive and come out on the other side. As an entrepreneur, you already understand that “no” is not really an option and know it takes an ownership mindset, drive for results and the never-ending process of learning and adapting. This is what makes business owners unique!
This situation will pass, but will your business still be around? We know that some luck will be needed for every business. But we are betting on you!
There are always options. Focus and analyze your true options. What is actually ready today and in YOUR control that will put your business in a better place. Many of you survived the great recession, when there were no loan or grant programs. We know that some businesses may be closed completely – yet if you have the ability to partially open and have the ability to forge on, pivot, or hold steadfast and be in some aspect of control, then do it! Do the things that will keep you in operation and have you better positioned when one of the SBA or other support programs become available to you.
For many of you, when you first started your business, if we had told you that “you would not last four weeks let alone eight weeks” the entrepreneur in you would have done everything in your power to prove us wrong. Entrepreneurs are the strength of our economy and our nation. We need you now more than ever to dig in and hang tough! And remember we always stand for the entrepreneur and business owner – we are always here for you.
Editor’s note: This story has been edited to fit our word count restrictions.
