I liked your April 29 article on Phil Fultz, occasioned by his death.
I’m adding two items about which I have personal knowledge: Phil’s service on the Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees at the very beginning of the college’s existence, and his service on the Twentynine Palms Water District’s board of directors in the ’90s. On the college board he served consecutively as board clerk, vice president and president.
Those were challenging times for both of those institutions and I well remember that Phil’s membership on both governing boards was very important to our success.
