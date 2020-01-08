Upon hearing of the Congress’ GOP representatives and senators signing an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade, I wondered if Paul Cook had signed such a brief as this district’s representative.
It took some deep research and a rather long hold on the phone to find out he did.
It was his choice to sign it, intending to take away this district’s women’s choice as to what happens in our collective uteri without even consulting constituents, like for instance, at a town hall meeting.
I know this makes religious folks happy, but many people with differing opinions live in this district. Cook was simply not elected to make that choice. Remember this, if his name ever comes up on a ballot again.
