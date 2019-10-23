In order to initiate the Green New Deal and its goals of socialism, we have to abolish the private energy sector (fossil fuel) immediately so we can save the planet (12 years left). Here is a partial list of what damage Trump has done. He should be impeached immediately for these:
•Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
•More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
•More than 400,000 manufacturing jobs created since the election.
•Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.
•Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
•New unemployment claims recently hit a 50-year low.
•Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
•African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
•Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
•Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
•Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
•Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
•Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
•After years of stifling regulation under the last administration, President Trump is unleashing America’s energy potential.
•America is the largest crude oil producer in the world and production has hit a record high.
•Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
•U.S. is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
•U.S. is a net total energy exporter for the first time in 75 years
•Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
•NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
Save America now. Save the planet. Impeach Trump for his high crimes and misdemeanors.
