I was surprised at the negative reporting of the Bhakti Festival held at the Twentynine Palms golf course this past fall.
As a 73-year-old, 25-year resident of Twentynine Palms who attended the gathering twice, my headline would have been: Thoughtful group of yoga, meditation and interdenominational religious devotees bless our town with healthy organic food booths, music, particularly flute, harp and bells, happy all-age family groups, educational children’s section teaching character and respect, free meditations and education.
There were no yahoos, drunks or rabble-rousers. I saw no nudity. Could the report have come from a couple of people changing into dry clothes surfer-style after paddle board yoga in the lake?
I never smelled marijuana. I did not see a cellphone or even a purchased plastic water bottle. Participants brought their own containers which they could fill at water stations. There were clean, well-kept porta-potties.
It’s not cheap to enter. Sign at entrance states “No drugs, alcohol or nudity.”
So you can imagine how shocked I was, as a delighted participant feeling how lucky our town is to have hosted this lovely event, to read the headline that one particular neighbor reported that someone had defecated on her lawn.
Not reported was that another neighbor set up her own jewelry for sale on her lawn. Others volunteered to help with parking. All neighbors were given free tickets.
I’m sure the event learned from its first time at the golf course. Suggestions I heard were, in future, to move the food and music tents away from any houses. Growing pains and possibilities for improvement for sure.
As we grow, let’s keep a precious attribute we have here, an amazing diversity in our population and let’s keep opening our minds, as well as the doors at the post officer, for each other.
EDITOR’S NOTE — This letter was edited to fall within the 300-word limit.
